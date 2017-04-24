Major road closure in Carterville, IL

You may need to give yourself a little extra time if your commute takes you through Carterville, Illinois on Monday, May 1.

Crews will be closing West Grand Avenue for about a week starting on Monday. It was originally scheduled for April 24, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was delayed another week.

The closure will be on West Grand between Greenbriar Road and Lions Drive.

City officials are asking parents dropping off or picking up students at Carterville Unit 5 as well as the high school to use Cambria Road to Sycamore as they leave because of the uncontrolled left turn across multiple lanes at Cambria Road and Route 13.

