April 25 birthdays

The morning birthday list has a Godfather theme.

He stared as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. He went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars winning a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Scent of Woman. He's starred in dozens of other movies including: Scarface, Serpico, Donnie Brasco, Any Given Sunday, the list goes on and on. Al Pacino is 77 today.

She starred as Connie Corleone in The Godfather movies. But that wasn't her only role in a blockbuster movie from the 1970's. She also starred as Adrian in the Rocky movies. Talia Shire is 71 today.

She's an actress who played the love interest of Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. She went on to have leading roles in Nurse Betty, Bridgett Jones Diary and Chicago. Renee Zellweger is 48 today.

He was a member of the Swedish group ABBA who had a string of hits in the 1970's including: Waterloo, Mama Mia, Dancing Queen and many many more. Bjorn Ulvaeus is 72 today.

