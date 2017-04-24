Four things you need to know on 4/24

It's Monday, April 24, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may need your jacket as you wake up as it's going to be a chilly morning in the Heartland, with temps possibly dipping down into the 30s. It will be windy at times, making it even cooler. By lunch time, temps will rise up into the 70s for most of the Heartland and it will be mostly sunny and warm. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air will stick around with the chance of severe weather Wednesday.

Making headlines:

Cape Girardeau PD investigate break-in at AT&T store: Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating an early morning break in at the AT&T store on William Street.

Poplar Bluff shooting suspect turns himself in: According to Poplar Bluff Police, a man connected with a shooting that happened on Friday, April 21 turned himself in yesterday.

HAPPENING TODAY: North Korea marks the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday, and South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that it could conduct another nuclear test or launch an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

Pence cites 'challenging times' to troops in American Samoa: US Vice President Mike Pence has thanked U.S. service members based in America Samoa, citing "challenging times" for the military in the Asia-Pacific.

2 people killed in single-car rollover crash in Union Co., IL: According to the Illinois State Police, two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.

