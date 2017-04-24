Cape Girardeau police investigate early morning break-in at AT&T

Broken glass at the scene of the break-in.

Cape Girardeau police on the scene of a break-in.

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating an early morning break in at the AT&T store on William Street.

Officers on the scene tell Heartland News that they responded to an alarm around 2:30 a.m. Monday, April 24 and found that someone smashed the glass front door.

Cape Girardeau police then warned nearby law enforcement agencies to keep a close eye on similar stores as a precaution.

