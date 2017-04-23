Federal Grant to Fund 'Mideast meets Midwest' program

Southeast Missouri State University's department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography was awarded a $422,524 grant in partnership with the University of Central Missouri and Missouri State University to fund a three-year consortial "Mideast meets Midwest" program.

This money will go towards enhancing SEMO's, UCM's and MSU's respective Middle Eastern Studies programs, which include the development of a new minor at SEMO, strengthening online curriculum and providing new opportunities for undergraduate researchers.

Middle Eastern studies are a high priority in the current job market, according to Dr. Toni Alexander, chair of SEMO's Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography.

"This is a great opportunity for Southeast to build the University's commitment to prepare students for careers in an increasingly globalized world," Dr. Alexander said.

Southeast students can enroll in Elementary Arabic I this fall.

