Spring Charity Bike Ride to be held in Sikeston, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spring Charity Bike Ride to be held in Sikeston, MO

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Lions Club of Sikeston, Missouri will hold the 2nd Annual Sprockets in Spring Charity Bike Ride.

This ride will take place on Saturday, April 29 starting at 8 a.m. and begins at the Sikeston Sports Complex.

Enjoy the scenery as you ride into the surrounding flat river floodplain.

Great ride for casual local bikers, or a chance for serious cyclists to set a personal best century or metric century time with NO hills to climb.

Get the details and register online at www.sprocketride.org.

