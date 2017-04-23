Spring Charity Bike Ride to be held in Sikeston, MO

The Lions Club of Sikeston, Missouri will hold the 2nd Annual Sprockets in Spring Charity Bike Ride.

This ride will take place on Saturday, April 29 starting at 8 a.m. and begins at the Sikeston Sports Complex.

Enjoy the scenery as you ride into the surrounding flat river floodplain.

Great ride for casual local bikers, or a chance for serious cyclists to set a personal best century or metric century time with NO hills to climb.

Get the details and register online at www.sprocketride.org.

