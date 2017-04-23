Hundreds attend Native American Art Exhibit in Perryville

Native American Art filled the Francis E. Robinson Event Center in Perryville, Missouri where hundreds came out to learn about the culture of the Heartland's past.

People of all ages viewed paintings, pottery, clothing, metals, arrowheads and more that were prevalent in the 18th and 19th centuries as well as other artifacts from further back in history.

People we spoke said it's important to learn about the past to better our present and future.

"I've studied it a little bit with different classes that I've taken and things like that," Mia Pohlman said. "So it's been really cool to actually see the artifacts and make it real in that sort of way like these are the things that I learned about and what they used."

Area schools also took advantage of this four day event as classes were on hand for a special field trip for some hands on learning outside the classroom.

The artifacts were collected and brought in from Timothy Drone. Ever who says since he found his first arrowhead as a child, he was intrigued to learn more about where it came from and how tribes impacted the area including his hometown.

"I had no clue where the name Shawneetown came from," Drone said. "I just thought that's where we have farms. And now I have a much better appreciation of why that town is called 'Shawnee' town."

Since then, Drone has collected artifacts and learned of the ways of Native American tribes that came through the area and wants to help teach everyone including children about them.

"They'll have a better appreciation of that," Drone said. "Even the adults are asking great questions. I was just talking to a group of women who have no clue about the Osage and the Shawnee and all the tribes that were here before the Europeans got here. So it's not just the kids that are learning, it's the adults that are learning too."

