MO Governor Greitens to sign ridesharing bill

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, will sign HB 130 at St. Charles Community College on Monday, April 24 at 11 a.m.

This new law will make it possible for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to operate statewide without burdensome regulations.

Senator Bob Onder and Rep. Kirk Matthews, the bill's sponsors, are scheduled to attend.

Governor Greitens released the following statement, "Our top priority is creating more jobs with higher pay for the people of Missouri. Services like Uber and Lyft allow people to work and earn extra cash on their own schedule. It's important that we stand up to special interests and support anyone looking to work."

Ridesharing Bill Signing is scheduled to take place in the Social Sciences Building: Main Auditorium.

