MO Governor Greitens to sign ridesharing bill

MO Governor Greitens to sign ridesharing bill

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, will sign HB 130 at St. Charles Community College on Monday, April 24 at 11 a.m.

This new law will make it possible for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to operate statewide without burdensome regulations.

Senator Bob Onder and Rep. Kirk Matthews, the bill's sponsors, are scheduled to attend. 

Governor Greitens released the following statement, "Our top priority is creating more jobs with higher pay for the people of Missouri. Services like Uber and Lyft allow people to work and earn extra cash on their own schedule. It's important that we stand up to special interests and support anyone looking to work."

Ridesharing Bill Signing is scheduled to take place in the Social Sciences Building: Main Auditorium.

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

