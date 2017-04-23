Perryville benefits set to raise money for tornado recovery

Several bands are using their music to help those affected by storm damage in Perryville, Missouri.

Kickin' Kountry & Last Date will be performing at The Lounge's 5:05 Club, in Perryville, MO on Saturday, April 29.

The performance is a special benefit to help the Perryville families affected by the tornado.

Doors will open at 2:00 pm, there is a $5 cover charge, and food available for purchase.

There will be several Raffles throughout the day for items donated from distributors, as well as a 50/50 drawing. Participants do not have to be present to win.

Those wanting to attend, can stop by The Lounge's 5:05 Club to purchase raffle tickets before Saturday.

All proceeds will go to the Perryville Tornado Relief Fund.

Last Date will take the stage at 2:00 pm, Kickin' Kountry at 6:00 pm, and Rachel Qualls with "Tipping The Scales" Karaoke will finish out the night.

For more information, call Paula, (573) 605-1214.

If you can't make the first benefit but you still want to give back while having a great time, another band will be performing in May.

The music of Johnny Cash will help raise money to recover from the devastating tornado that went through Perryville, Mo on February 28.



One More Round, a tribute band to the late country music legend, will hold a concert on Friday, May 19 at the Knights of Columbus in Perryville, Mo.



The traveling show includes some of Johnny Cash's greatest hits including "Ring of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "I Walk the Line," according to the band's website.



One person died in the EF4 twister and more than 100 homes were damaged or destroyed.



Tickets for the concert are $20 and can be purchased at the Knights of Columbus at 31 Church Street in Perryville or by calling (314)-329-8383.



To learn more about One More Round visit www.jcashtribute.com and you can check out their video here.

All proceeds from the concert go towards Perryville's tornado relief fund.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.