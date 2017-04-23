2 people killed in single-car rollover crash in Union Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 people killed in single-car rollover crash in Union Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Union County, Illinois on Saturday night.

According to Illinois State police, Cynthia Weihl, 42, of De Soto, was traveling south on IL 127 near Alto Pass at around 7 p.m. when she ran off the right shoulder of the road. 

Weihl over corrected, lost control and rolled over down an embankment, where the car hit a tree and finally came to a rest. 

Both Weihl and her passenger, Rodney Weihl, 42, also of De Soto, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither victim was wearing a seat belt, and officials are still investigating the crash.

