SIUC hosting series of eclipse webinars

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August.
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August.

Scientists and specialists from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center are providing lots of information the upcoming total solar eclipse, which will specifically take place a few miles south of the Carbondale campus and last for 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

The next live webinar is set for 4 to 5 pm on April 25th, and is designed for educators working with children from Kindergarten to 6th grade.

The final webinar will take place at the same time on April 27th, and is designed for educators of children between 7th and 12th grades.

Individuals can log in to these webinars, however schools, libraries, museums, and other group settings are specifically encouraged to participate.

To find information about logging onto the webinars or to set up a viewing location, send an email to henson@siu.edu. 

