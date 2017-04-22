12th Annual Comic Con comes to Cape Girardeau, MO

Comic con was back in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, April 22!

Sci-fans packed the Osage Center from super hero enthusiasts to pop culture gurus.

Adrien Dare of Marion, Illinois came all the way to Missouri just to check everything out.

"It really helps me personally like with hobbies," Dare said. "I really enjoy to create and sew. So having this here definitely helps with that creativity part."

This was the 12th year for the Cape Girardeau Comic Con.

It ran from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23.

