Family speaks out after man killed in crash between motorized bike, Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle

David Griggs died after the motorized bike he was riding on was hit by a sheriff's office vehicle. (Photos courtesy of April Farquhar)

The family of a Dexter, Missouri man is mourning after he was hit and killed in a crash with a Stoddard County sheriff's deputy on Saturday, April 22.

David Griggs was running an errand on Saturday evening on his motorized bicycle.

His girlfriend, April Farquhar found out about the crash when she drove by.

"It was scary," she said. "He wasn't responsive."

Janet Palmer said she was waiting at the intersection of Stoddard and Highway 25 when she saw the deputy coming with his emergency lights on, headed to a call.

"I kept saying, 'Oh my God, oh my God,' because I could see the collision happening but there's nothing you could do to stop it," she said.

Griggs was taken to the hospital but didn't survive.

"You look back and you think, 'What would you do? How would you prevent it?' and I don't know what anyone could have done because it was split second and it was done," she said.

Farquhar isn't holding a grudge.

"I just hope the guy that hit him is okay," she said. "Accidents happen. It really does."

Farquhar said now, she's focused on moving forward and remembering the man she loves.

"He was a great guy, an awesome father," she said. "Life is short. I want to enjoy every minute with my kids."

Funeral arrangements for David Griggs have been made.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, April 27 at Shelby Funeral Home, with Brother Jimmy Griggs of Sikeston officiating.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said the crash happened around 5:43 p.m. in Dexter, Mo. near Gary's Convenience Store on Highway 25.

According to authorities, Derrick Durall, 25, of Bloomfield, was going north on 25 with his emergency lights and siren on. At the same time, David J. Griggs, 22, of Dexter, was crossing 25 on a motorized bike. Griggs was hit by Durall's vehicle and taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Parrott said officials are still investigating the incident. At this time, no charges have been filed.

The Stoddard County Coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, April 23.

Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said he has no comment at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.