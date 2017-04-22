Missouri Governor participates in 5th Annual SWAT Challenge honoring fallen deputy

The fifth annual Chris Parson's Southeast Missouri SWAT Challenge kicked off Saturday, April 22 in Fredericktown, Missouri.

The event is held in honor for the family of a fallen fellow officer.

The SWAT Challenge is dedicated to Deputy Chris Parsons, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 15, 2012 as a member of the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Parsons started his career at the Fredericktown Police Department where he was hired straight out of the Police Academy.

Parsons worked for that department for about six weeks when he was offered a full time position with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Teams from across Missouri, Illinois, and Florida came out for training exercises which included response times, helicopters, shooting targets and more.

The event also helps communication with departments in real life situations such as an armed shooters and other areas.

This year, the event welcomed a special guest.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens got down and dirty at the annual SWAT Challenge.

The Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said events like these aren't just about flexing their muscles, it's about learning to work together.

"If something goes down tomorrow or next month, everybody networks. Everybody has each other's phones," Hovis said. "We do things together now and it's a lot, the communication is there. I've always been told that communication is the key in anything. You know your job, your marriage, anything."

Members of law enforcement fought through obstacle courses, practiced response times, and worked on their shooting.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.