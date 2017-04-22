Fulton, MO police search for endangered missing person

The Fulton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 298 Claymine Rd in Fulton, Missouri at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

The missing person is reported to be Carl L. Debrodie a white, male, age 31.

Debrodie, is 5’ 6”, 112 lbs, with red hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion.

He is reported to be wearing a black leather jacket, white and orange striped polo shirt, blue jeans, and white new balance tennis shoes.

Officials said Debrodie departed his residence on foot in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since.

He suffers from apraxia and other mental disabilities, and is legally blind.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.

