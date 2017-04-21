Poplar Bluff shooting suspect appeared in court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff shooting suspect appeared in court

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Tajsh Lee (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Tajsh Lee (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A man suspected in a shooting in Poplar Bluff turned himself into police on Sunday, April 23.

The shooting happened on Friday, April 21, in the 1000 block of Garfield Street.

Tajsh Lee, 35, of East St. Louis, is charged with assault 1st degree and armed criminal action.

He was arraigned in a Butler County courtroom at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

Lee did not show up with representation to his first court date and is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday, April 27 with an attorney.

He is being held on $250,000 cash only bond.

According to investigators, the 29-year-old woman who was shot appears to be recovering well from her injuries.

