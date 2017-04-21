Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/21

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/21.

NCAA Baseball

SEMO-7
Murray State-9
F/10

UT Martin-9
SIUE-5

MLB

St. Louis-6
Milwaukee-3

Chicago-6
Cincinnati-5
F/11

Powered by Frankly