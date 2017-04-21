Murray State baseball team defeats Southeast 9-7 in extra inning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State baseball team defeats Southeast 9-7 in extra innings

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Murray State baseball team defeated Southeast Missouri State Friday in Murray by a score of 9-7 in ten innings.

Jack Hranec homered for the 2nd time for the Racers to win it in the 10th.

The winning pitcher for Murray State was Derrik Watson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly