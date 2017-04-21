Sikeston, MO man accused of murder in Cape Girardeau deadly shooting

A Sikeston, Missouri man is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jeremy T. Guyton in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 14.

Tiwan Tite Paige, 29, of Sikeston, was charged with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of assault in the first degree and one count of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers on patrol were flagged down by a victim who had been shot just after 2 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

That person told officers he'd been in a car with two other people. He was able to jump out of the car.

The initial victim told investigators that someone else had been shot nearby by someone she knew as "Tiwan."

Officers found the other victim, identified as Jeremy T. Guyton, 32, unresponsive and laying in the area of Bloomfield and Christine. He'd reportedly been "dumped out of the vehicle."

The coroner pronounced Guyton dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause statement, police found Tiwan Paige a short distance away. He was taken into custody.

An autopsy for Guyton was scheduled for Saturday, April 15.

What happened

At the hospital, the first victim was interviewed and told police that Guyton was her boyfriend, and that Paige was an associate of Guyton. She told police that before the shooting, all three were at her apartment in Cape Girardeau. Paige allegedly asked Guyton to drive him to Sikeston, which he agreed to do.

Before leaving her apartment, the two men allegedly had a verbal argument about the need to drive to Sikeston that late at night, as well as about Paige refusing to return a gun to Guyton; at the time, Paige was apparently in possession of a gun owed by Guyton, and Guyton did not want Paige seated behind him in a car while in possession of the gun.

Paige refused to hand the gun over, and the three got in the car and left for Sikeston. Guyton was seated in the driver's seat, while the female victim was in the passenger seat and Paige was in the back seat.

While driving near the intersection of Bloomfield and Spring Streets, the victim said she heard shots fired inside the vehicle. She said she felt her head and realized that she had been struck by a bullet. She said she then saw Paige attempt to climb into the front seat.

She was instructed by Paige to get out of the car, and did so while the vehicle continued moving around 5-10 mph. She said she did not know what Paige had done with the gun at this point.

After the victim exited the car and ran about 20-30 feet, she said she looked back. She said she saw Paige climb out of the passenger door, and pull the body of Guyton out of the driver's side door. She then ran to flag down a nearby police officer.

Aftermath and charges

An autopsy performed on Guyton revealed that he had suffered four gunshot wounds. Three bullets entered his body through the right upper back and one entered from his right side. The wounds were consistent with Guyton being shot by someone in the back seat of the car.

The murder weapon was found inside the car, along with multiple spent bullets and shell casings. There was no evidence of any more shooters.

The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the early morning shooting, and was subsequently deactivated as of Monday, April 17.

Paige was interviewed by police, after which he admitted to being the shooter, but allegedly said he fired the gun in self-defense. Paige said that after the shooting, he was leaning forward through the front seat of the vehicle while searching for a cell phone and was startled by the female victim, because he "thought she was dead too."

According to authorities, Paige further admitted that he removed Guyton from the car and, after checking his pockets and taking his cell phone, drove Guyton's car from the area.

The charges come as a result of the investigation conducted by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

Since the deadly shooting, Paige has remained in custody on unrelated charges from other counties in Missouri.

