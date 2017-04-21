Special election for New Madrid alderman yields same results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Special election for New Madrid alderman yields same results

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
A mix up in ballots in New Madrid county could lead to a special election for Alderman Ward 2. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) A mix up in ballots in New Madrid county could lead to a special election for Alderman Ward 2. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A special election in New Madrid, Missouri turned up the same result as the first one.

A mix up in ballots led to a special election for Alderman Ward 2 in New Madrid on Tuesday, June 20.

In the April election, Nick White was declared the winner before the mistake was noticed.

His opponent and incumbent, Russell Riggs, filed a petition with the court for a new election.

According to New Madrid County Clerk Clement Cravens, White won with a vote of 131 to Riggs' 103 votes.

According to this petition filed in New Madrid County Court, 19 voters got the incorrect ballot for city alderman. There was a difference of 18 votes between the top two candidates.

