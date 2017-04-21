Murray State considering joining new conference

A lot of speculation these days surrounding the future of the Murray State Athletics program.

Will they stay or will they go?

Since Wichita State left the Missouri Valley Conference a couple of weeks ago to join the American Athletic Conference, a lot of people have been wondering if the Racers would take their spot in the MVC.

We don't know the answer to that question yet, but we do know the Murray State representatives and the Board of Regents held a special meeting on Friday, April 21.

In the meeting, they reached an agreement to support at least the possibility of looking into a potential opportunity if it were to present itself. In other words, they would support Murray State at least exploring a move to another conference.

