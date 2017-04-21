Carbondale PD investigating reported burglary at gymnastics facility

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a reported burglary on Friday morning, April 21 at the Southern Illinois Gymnastics Academy.

According to police, at around 4:15 a.m. they received a report of a commercial business burglary in progress at 742 East Main Street.

The owner of the business reported he had been contacted by his alarm company after an alarm was activated, and responded to the business. When he arrived, he said he saw several people inside the business, at which time he called the police.

Officers arrived as a vehicle was leaving the parking lot area.

Police said they followed the vehicle and tried to pull it over but the vehicle refused to stop and drove away from officers before crashing in the 1400 block of East Main Street.

According to police, the driver and two passengers, all juvenile males from Randolph County, were arrested without incident.

The juveniles were charged with commercial burglary, criminal damage to property, fleeing to elude and were ordered to be detained at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

They were taken to the Jackson County Jail to await transport to Franklin County.

The investigation is ongoing.

