SIU farms feeling effects from budget impasse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU farms feeling effects from budget impasse

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The budget impasse in Illinois continues to hit universities hard and the latest casualty at Southern Illinois University may be SIU Farms.

Lillian Hayhurst is a student and animal science major.

"I wanted to find some place that I could call home down here," she said. "And for me, it's the farms."

She grew up on a farm and said she loves animals so much, she wants to make a career out of it.

Alyssa Wolf is another animal science major.

"I spend most of my class time out at the barns," she said. "I work with our pigs, I work with our cows, I have equine classes with horses. I definitely do spend a good amount of the time out here, either between class time or volunteering or getting hands-on experience."

Wolf wants to spend her life around animals too, but the budget crisis in Illinois is forcing SIU to make some cuts and that could include the university farm.

"Honestly, if we lose the farm system here, we lose the college because this is a college about agriculture and it's all about getting dirty and it's about showing students what's right and what's wrong - what are the limitations? And the only way to do that is with livestock, crops, forestry, all of the things that this college offers," said Dr. Gary Apgar, professor of animal science.

The bull test station is part of the university farm system, which was created to test the genetics of the bull. It's just part of this big and important farm.

Associate Dean Karen Midden said any cuts to this farm will be hard to absorb.

"That cut in funding just makes it difficult to serve our role to the public in educating young people to go into the future and be educated in their careers and serving the needs to agriculture to society," Midden said.

The committee is recommending eliminating more than $108,000 in funding over five years.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly