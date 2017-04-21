Cape Comic Con Kicks off at Osage Center

Comic book fans, super hero enthusiasts, and pop culture gurus unite - the Cape Comic Con is here at last!

For three days, people in costume will fill the Osage Center. The goal: engage with professional comic book artists, and publishers, and survey more than 100 tables of comics and merchandise for fans of all genres to enjoy.

Check out some of the can't-miss events from this year's convention here!

