NASA to visit SIU for eclipse

We've been telling you that a lot of people are excited about the upcoming eclipse on August 21. And that includes NASA.

According to Southern Illinois University, officials from NASA, the Adler Planetarium in Chicago and a solar instrumentation company are planning a two-day visit to SIU in early May to prepare for the eclipse.

Visitors from NASA will include members of it webcast program and others who hope to help prepare for the thousands of people who plan to watch the eclipse from around the world.

Southern Illinois, however, has become a destination for sky watchers for this eclipse, as it offers a great vantage from which to see it. Up to 50,000 people are expected to visit Southern Illinois around August 21.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.