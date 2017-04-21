Fulton Co., KY officials seeking help in finding man who ran fro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fulton Co., KY officials seeking help in finding man who ran from police after traffic stop

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a man that fled the scene during a traffic stop.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted on a 2005 Black Equinox on the KY/TN Stateline Road close to the Jack Douglas Rd on the Tennessee side for speeding.

The vehicle was being operated by Crystal K. Taylor, a white female from Union City, Tenn.

The male stated he did not have any identification on him and eventually ended up running from police into a field.

A search of the area was conducted by the Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office and Fulton Police Department but the subject was not found.

The female said that she did not know who the subject was.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Fulton County District Court for failure to appear and charged with speeding (going 71 mph in a 55 mph zone), criminal trespassing - 3rd degree, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 (aggravated circumstances) 1st offense.

If you have any information about the individual that fled the scene please contact the Fulton Co SO at 270-236-2545.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly