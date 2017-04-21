ISP: Increased traffic on rural roads for River to River Relay

Illinois State Police is alerting the public to increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the rural roads of several southern Illinois counties on Saturday, April 22.

On Saturday, the rural roads and some state highways in the counties of Union, Johnson and Pope will become the racetrack for the annual River to River Relay.

The race starts at McGee Hill in La Rue Pine Hills (rural Union County) and will end in Golconda, Ill.

Along the route, police said there will be runners and extra vehicle traffic which might cause traffic delays at times. Officers will be posted at various intersections along the race for traffic control and to keep people safe.

They ask that drivers stay vigilant while in the areas and to please be patient.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.