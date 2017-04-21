Friends of the Parks Day, Great Cape Cleanup events rescheduled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Friends of the Parks Day, Great Cape Cleanup events rescheduled due to weather

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: City of Cape Girardeau) (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A pair of park cleanup events in Cape Girardeau are being rescheduled for April 29 thanks to strong storms in the forecast.

City of Cape Girardeau officials say Friends of the Parks Day, as well as the Great Cape Clean-Up, which were originally scheduled for Saturday, April 22, have been rescheduled for the following weekend.

Aside from the change of date, all details for the events remain the same. If groups are unable to reschedule for the new date, you're asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6340, in order to individually schedule projects with the staff.

