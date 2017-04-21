Kelly girl's soccer senior leadership has team out to fast start

When you start a new program, sometimes it takes time for the wins to come.

For the Kelly girls soccer team, the wins are coming in year three.

"Playing with these girls has been so great," senior Maegan Walker said. "There's a lot of girls on the team that I've played with my whole life, since I've grown up playing soccer, so getting to finish out the senior year with them has been great."

The Kelly Hawks are 8 and 4 this year and it's in part to an astounding leadership by this senior class.

"It's kind of like we are sisters," senior Abigail Ratledge said with a smile.

"We've all grown up together and we're all really close," senior Anna Hughes revealed. "And we all just love the game and we all just work really hard."

"This group of seniors that we have, they keep everybody motivated, everybody on point," head coach Lance Powers chuckles. "And it makes my job a lot easier."

For the players, it's for the love of their coach that has them motivated.

"He's more than just a coach," senior Emmy Bolen said. "And you can just tell in his face when we're playing, it makes us want to play for him. He's easy to play for."

The Kelly Hawks return to action on Monday, April 24 against the Farmington Black Knights.

