Heartland Cooks: Marjorie's Peanut Butter Frosting

Marjorie Phillips of Scott County, Missouri took her family’s love of peanut butter and created a frosting for her son’s favorite cake: angel food.

This simple recipe is quick to whip up and can add peanut pizazz to angel food, or any cake.

Ingredients:

½ to ¾ cup Peanut butter

1 Tablespoon shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup (+/-) Milk

2 – 3 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

In a medium size mixing bowl combine all ingredients until smooth.

If frosting is too runny, add more powdered sugar. If it is too thick to spread, add more milk.

Carefully spread a thin layer over the angel food cake.

