Heartland Cooks: Marjorie's Peanut Butter Frosting

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Marjorie's Peanut Butter Frosting over angel food cake. (Source: KFVS)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Marjorie Phillips of Scott County, Missouri took her family’s love of peanut butter and created a frosting for her son’s favorite cake: angel food.

This simple recipe is quick to whip up and can add peanut pizazz to angel food, or any cake.

Ingredients:

  • ½ to ¾ cup Peanut butter
  • 1 Tablespoon shortening
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup (+/-) Milk
  • 2 – 3 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

In a medium size mixing bowl combine all ingredients until smooth.

If frosting is too runny, add more powdered sugar. If it is too thick to spread, add more milk.

Carefully spread a thin layer over the angel food cake.

  • Favorite Recipe Collections

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
  • Savory pies

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
  • Graham cracker classics

    Graham cracker classics

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
