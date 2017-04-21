Heartland Cooks: Marjorie's Peanut Butter Frosting

Marjorie's Peanut Butter Frosting over angel food cake. (Source: KFVS)
Marjorie Phillips of Scott County, Missouri took her family’s love of peanut butter and created a frosting for her son’s favorite cake: angel food.
This simple recipe is quick to whip up and can add peanut pizazz to angel food, or any cake.
Ingredients:
- ½ to ¾ cup Peanut butter
- 1 Tablespoon shortening
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup (+/-) Milk
- 2 – 3 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
In a medium size mixing bowl combine all ingredients until smooth.
If frosting is too runny, add more powdered sugar. If it is too thick to spread, add more milk.
Carefully spread a thin layer over the angel food cake.
