Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

By MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal court has taken just three days to reject the appeal of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich seeking a third sentencing.

The unanimous ruling Friday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago dismissed arguments that the Democrat's trial-court judge should have reduced his 14-year prison term for corruption because of his good behavior behind bars.

The written opinion from the three-judge panel says, "Blagojevich's treatment of fellow inmates may show that outside of office he is an admirable person." But it continues that the lower court was punishing him for his behavior as governor, not as a prisoner.

The 7th Circuit tossed several Blagojevich convictions in 2015 then, in August, the lower court imposed the same 14-year sentence. That led to the now-rejected appeal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

