Pilot House restaurant in Cape Girardeau goes smoke-free

Cape Girardeau's Pilot House restaurant is following a trend.

An announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page says Pilot House is now officially smoke/vape free. The new rules take effect immediately.

Manager Ryan Raney said the decision came after requests and suggestions from customers and people who've approached him in public, many of whom said they preferred to eat in a smoke-free environment.

"It's something we talked about," Raney said. "We also noticed other places were doing it [going smoke-free]."

Sands Pancake House and Port Cape are two other Cape Girardeau restaurants that recently banned smoking.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.