McCracken County High School Students Chosen for Governor’s Scholars

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County High School juniors Madelyn Buckingham, Caroline Dew, Hannah Ferrell, Carlissa Frederich, Allison Housman, Bailynn Peeler, Brooke Rosin, Ian Morgan, McKenzie Moss, Ian Pitt, Trey Pullen, Ethan Schaaf, Andrew Schofield and William Sykes have been chosen as scholars and juniors Alexis Cryts and Carter Gray have been chosen as alternates for the 2017 Kentucky Governor's Scholars Program.

The Governor's Scholars Program is a prestigious five-week summer program that is limited to 1,000 of the state's most outstanding students.

Established in 1983, the program provides academic and personal growth through the balance of a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life experience.

The program is designed to help the participants achieve their academic and personal potential, encourage leadership skills, and to develop the their creativity and critical thinking skills.

The scholars will convene this year at Northern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, and Murray State University.

