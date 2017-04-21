MDC advises to avoid planting Bradford pear trees

The Callery pear tree, better known as Bradford pear tree is an invasive species, and the Missouri Department of Conservation encourages homeowners and landscapers to avoid planting these trees.

According to the MDC, the popular Bradford pear tree is known to multiply quickly and crowd out Missouri native plants and has spread aggressively throughout the state.

“Different varieties of Bradford pear trees were planted close to each other, which allowed them to cross pollinate and take over natural areas,” Forestry Field Program Supervisor Russell Hinnah said. “But they’re also a poor landscaping choice because they don’t do well in storms, often losing limbs or splitting apart.”

Selecting alternate trees for yards and forested property is necessary to stopping the spread of these invasive trees.

“The best plan is to select a native species to Missouri, and there are several great options,” Hinnah said. “Serviceberry trees produce similar showy white blooms in the spring and have small red fruits that attract wildlife.”

Missouri's state tree, the flowering dogwood as well as Eastern redbuds are good alternatives.

To learn more about native trees that are great for landscaping, visit MDC’s website at https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care. “Missouri’s Urban Trees” booklet (http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZwB) is a great guide for finding the right tree for the right place.

