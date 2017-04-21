IL Sen. Dale Fowler holds public meeting at SIU

At a public meeting on the SIU campus, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler discussed several issues concerning southern Illinois.

Among the topics he discussed included HUD's plan to relocate more than 200 people living in low-income Housing in Cairo. Fowler said he is concerned for the community and is keeping a a close eye on what's happening at the Alexander County Housing Authority. He said he is hopeful for Cairo to be prosperous in the future.

”You know my heart bleeds for the community, it bleeds for he children and the families that are effected by the public housing, and we are making sure there will be accountability for the corruption that has been going on the past 20, 30, 40 years," he said.

Fowler was joined on stage by his fellow newly-elected state Senator Paul Schimpf

The gathering gave the people a chance to meet the new lawmakers.

