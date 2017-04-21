This week in music: 1960 A Summer Place

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning, the songs being played on the radio this week in 1960.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Johnny Horton at number five with Sink the Bismark. The song is about the pursuit and sinking of the German battleship Bismarck in 1941. When it was released, Bismarck was misspelled, B-i-s-m-a-r-k instead of B-i-s-m-a-r-c-k. The error was corrected for later releases of the song.

Little Miss Dynamite was in the number four spot. Sweet Nothins was yet another top ten hit for Brenda Lee. It was also a hit overseas, becoming Lee's first chart hit in Great Britain.

Paul Anka was at number three with Puppy Love. Anka wrote the song for Annette Funicello who he was dating at the time. The song would peak at number two, unable to top the charts. Twelve years later, in 1972, Donnie Osmond would record his version of the song. He also took it to number two on the charts.

But this week in '60, the folk group The Brothers Four were in the number two spot. Greenfields was their only top 10 hit.

And in the top spot was Percy Faith and His Orchestra with Theme From A Summer Place. The song was not an immediate hit when it was first released. But it broke out in February and quickly climbed to number one where it stayed for 9 consecutive weeks. That was a Hot 100 record at the time and remained the record until 1977 when Debbie Boone's You Light Up My Life spent ten weeks at number one. Billboard ranked it as the number one song of 1960. On Billboard's list of All Time Hot 100 hits, The Theme from a Summer Place comes in at number 18. It also ranks as the number on instrumental of all time.

