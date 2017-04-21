April 24 celebrity birthdays

She's a singing icon and Oscar winning actress whose career dates back to the 1960's. She's sold over 245 million records and won 10 Grammy Awards. Her hits include: The Way We Were, You Don't Bring Me Flowers, Woman in Love, Guilty, the list goes on and on. Her Best Actress Oscar came from her role in the 1968 movie Funny Girl. We're talking about Barbra Streisand who's 75 today.

She rose to fame when she won the first American Idol competition in 2002. Her hits include: A Moment Like This, Behind These Hazel Eyes, Stronger(What Doesn't Kill You) and many others. Kelly Clarkson is 35 today.

He's a Duck Dynasty star who's always Happy, Happy Happy. The founder of Duck Commander duck calls, Phil Robertson is 71 today.

Before striking fame as a comedian and actor, he was a student at Southeast Missouri State University. Raised in Caruthersville, he's appeared in the movies Dr. Doolittle 2, Barbershop, Johnson Family Vacation, Man of the House and many others. Cedric the Entertainer is 53 today.

