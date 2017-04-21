April 24 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 24 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

She's a singing icon and Oscar winning actress whose career dates back to the 1960's.  She's sold over 245 million records and won 10 Grammy Awards. Her hits include: The Way We Were, You Don't Bring Me Flowers, Woman in Love, Guilty, the list goes on and on. Her Best Actress Oscar came from her role in the 1968 movie Funny Girl.  We're talking about Barbra Streisand who's 75 today.

She rose to fame when she won the first American Idol competition in 2002.  Her hits include: A Moment Like This, Behind These Hazel Eyes, Stronger(What Doesn't Kill You) and many others.  Kelly Clarkson is 35 today.

He's a Duck Dynasty star who's always Happy, Happy Happy.  The founder of  Duck Commander duck calls, Phil Robertson is 71 today.

Before striking fame as a comedian and actor, he was a student at Southeast Missouri State University.  Raised in Caruthersville, he's appeared in the movies Dr. Doolittle 2, Barbershop, Johnson Family Vacation, Man of the House and many others. Cedric the Entertainer is 53 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly