All power restored in Cape Girardeau Co., MO after lightning strikes substation

According to Ameren Missouri, power has been restored to the more than 2,000 customers who experienced outages early this morning.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, all power has been restored to customers in Cape Girardeau County, MO

According to an Ameren representative, lightning struck the Mt. Auburn substation, causing the outages.

