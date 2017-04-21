Five things you need to know on 4/21

It's Friday, April 21, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You'll need to keep those umbrellas handy this morning as the chance for rain and thunderstorms will be a threat for most of the day. The rain will linger, and the chance for severe thunderstorms will become an even stronger threat later this afternoon and into this evening. It will be cloudy, cool and windy at times today, with highs only reaching the upper 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: The cool air will stick around for the next couple of days as will the chance for rain.

Making headlines:

Major crash in Pulaski Co., IL halts traffic on I-57: According to the Pulaski County Emergency Agency, there has been a major crash on I-57 in Pulaski County, Illinois involving three semis and one passenger vehicle.

Police search for missing Paducah woman: The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman with a mental disability who was last seen on Thursday, April 20.

HAPPENING TODAY: Eager for a victory, the White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the mired Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week. The chamber's GOP leaders, burned by a March debacle, are dubious and signs are scant that an emerging plan is gaining enough votes to succeed.

Cape Girardeau, MO residents receive $3,300 bill for sewer repair: Some Cape Girardeau residents owe the city thousands of dollars for a sewer line repair - all because of decisions made more than 100 years ago.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin to hold Town Hall meeting at SIU: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.

