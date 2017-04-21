All lanes back open after crash involving 3 semis, 1 pickup truck on I-57 in Pulaski Co., IL

Traffic is back open on I-57 in Pulaski County, Missouri after a major crash involving three semis and a passenger vehicle.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at the 17.5 mile marker in the southbound lane near the Ullin exit, right under an overpass.

Authorities say 2016 White Freightliner was traveling south on I-57 and was passing a pickup truck hauling a trailer. The pickup veered into the left lane, causing the trailer being towed to collide into the rear tires of the semi. The trailer then came off of the pickup truck and a 2017 White Freightliner then collided with the trailer. Another semi then struck the trailer, which caused its rear trailer being towed to overturn in the roadway.

No one was injured in the crash. Both lanes of I-57 south were closed for approximately four hours for crash cleanup. Southbound traffic was rerouted around the accident via the exit 18 off and on ramps.

The driver of the pickup truck, Samuel C. Bond, 76, of Wiggins, Mississippi, was cited for improper lane usage.

Illinois State Police is handling the crash and say the investigation into the crash continues.

