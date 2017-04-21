SEMO Freshman earns top honor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Freshman earns top honor

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
SEMO Women's tennis player Oleksandra Doroshenko has been named the Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year.

Doroshenko and the Redhawks will open up OVC Tourney play against Eastern Illinois at 10:00 a.m. Friday in Nashville.

