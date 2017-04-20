Semi truck overturns in ditch on Hwy. 67 near Poplar Bluff, MO

A semi truck overturned in a ditch on Highway 67 on Thursday afternoon, April 20.

It happened south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, no one was injured.

He said it's possibly weather-related.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.