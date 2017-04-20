Golf on a baseball field at Rent One Park in Marion, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Golf on a baseball field at Rent One Park in Marion, IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Jeff Cunningham/KFVS)
Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois will host golf instead of baseball from April 20 to 24.

The Southern Illinois Miners recently announced The Links at Rent One Park, which turned the field into a nine-hole golf experience.

Every hole will have its own unique theme, including the "Winter Wonderland Weather Hole. Other themes include:

  • Heckler Hole
  • Beerfest Hole
  • Eclipse Hole
  • Arnold Palmer Hole
  • Grand Slam Hole
  • Beat the Pro Hole

A round of golf will cost $80 for pairs and $160 for foursomes.

You can click here for more information.

