Magnitude 2.0 earthquake recorded near Tiptonville, TN

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded near Tiptonville, Tennessee at around 10:46 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.

According to the USGS preliminary report, it was 3 miles north of Tiptonville and 8 miles west-northwest of Samburg, Tenn.

It had a depth of 15 km.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.