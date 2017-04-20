Man injured, another arrested in apparent DUI crash involving 3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured, another arrested in apparent DUI crash involving 3 cars in Paducah, KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

One driver sustained minor injuries and another was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 45 at Lakeview Drive in Paducah.

Officials say Jose Lemus-Juarez, 55, of Paducah, told police he was driving south on U.S. 45 and failed to yield to a truck being driven north by Robert Hughes, 35, of Paducah.

Lemus-Juarez’ vehicle hit Hughes’ in the drivers’ side, pushing it into a car stopped at a traffic light on Lakeview Drive.

Hughes sustained a cut to his hand, but declined medical treatment. Lemus-Juarez, a passenger in his vehicle, and the driver of the Malibu, Casey Thomas, 20, also of Paducah, were not reported injured.

Lemus-Juarez allegedly admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was unable to successfully complete several field sobriety tests.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, failure to produce an insurance card and first degree wanton endangerment, and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly