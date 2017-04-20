Man injured, another arrested in apparent DUI crash involving 3 cars in Paducah, KY

One driver sustained minor injuries and another was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 45 at Lakeview Drive in Paducah.

Officials say Jose Lemus-Juarez, 55, of Paducah, told police he was driving south on U.S. 45 and failed to yield to a truck being driven north by Robert Hughes, 35, of Paducah.

Lemus-Juarez’ vehicle hit Hughes’ in the drivers’ side, pushing it into a car stopped at a traffic light on Lakeview Drive.

Hughes sustained a cut to his hand, but declined medical treatment. Lemus-Juarez, a passenger in his vehicle, and the driver of the Malibu, Casey Thomas, 20, also of Paducah, were not reported injured.

Lemus-Juarez allegedly admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was unable to successfully complete several field sobriety tests.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, failure to produce an insurance card and first degree wanton endangerment, and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.