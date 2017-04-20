Supporters of raising minimum wage in IL make stop in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Supporters of raising minimum wage in IL make stop in Carbondale

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Supporters of a $15 an hour minimum wage in Illinois made a stop in Carbondale on Thursday, April 20.

Representative Will Guzzardi introduced a bill into the Illinois House to raise the minimum wage.

Currently, the bill is at the House of Representatives after it passed through the House of Labor Committee.

For those worried the raise would make other goods more expensive, Guzzardi said House Bill 198 has an incentive to help reduce that.

"So, we've created a tax incentive in for employers of 50 or fewer employees to help them as the wages rise," he said. "They get a credit to their state income tax liability to help them adjust to the new reality so that they get a little bit of tax credit along the way to adjust as their employees' salaries rise."

According to the National Employment Law Project, lower cost regions of state workers will need $15 per hour by 2020 to cover basic needs.

