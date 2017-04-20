2 arrested after traffic stop in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after traffic stop in Poplar Bluff

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Kira Earls (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Kira Earls (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Jordan Braden (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Jordan Braden (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Two people are behind bars after an early morning traffic stop in Poplar Bluff.

An officer stopped a car just after 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway 53.

During the stop, the officer learned the car was improperly registered, there was no insurance for the car, and the passenger had an active warrant for her arrest.

The driver was identified as Jordan Braden, 21, and the passenger is Kira Earls, 25. Both are from Poplar Bluff.

Officers searched the car and found a handgun under the driver's seat, 2 handguns under the passenger's seat, along with drug paraphernalia.

A K-9 officer was called in to assist on the stop and watched several small plastic baggies fall from Braden's shorts.

Those baggies contained methamphetamine.

Braden then reportedly volunteered two other bags of methamphetamine that were hidden in his underwear.

According to Captain JR Keirsey, the total weight of the methamphetamine was more than 50 grams.

Braden and Earls both face charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Further arrests are likely in the case, according to Keirsey. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Administration have been contact for consideration into federal charges.

