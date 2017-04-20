Everyday Hero: Mike Wicoff

According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Matthews, Missouri.
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Matthews, Missouri.
A sinkhole formed at a home in Carterville, Illinois.
A sinkhole formed at a home in Carterville, Illinois.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's reports the front-line levee between Birds Point and New Madrid is closed.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's reports the front-line levee between Birds Point and New Madrid is closed.
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.
According to the police chief, the vehicle was aggressively approaching the officers before it was fired upon.
According to the police chief, the vehicle was aggressively approaching the officers before it was fired upon.
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.