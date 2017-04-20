CAPTURED: Union City, TN man wanted after chase ends in crash

A man wanted after a police chase ended in a crash on Wednesday, April 19 is now in custody.

According to the Martin Police Department, Christopher Simpson was captured in Obion County.

Officers across western Tennessee were on the lookout for Simpson.

According to the Martin Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Highway 430 just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, to help the Weakley County Sheriff's Department with a domestic call involving a firearm.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect, Christopher Simpson, 36, of Union City, Tenn., had already left the area.

A short time later, an officer with the Martin Police Department stopped Simpson in a car on the Skyhawk Parkway.

Simpson reportedly sped off. He crashed into a tree at the intersection of Brandon and Haygood Roads just outside the Martin city limits.

Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the area to help look for Simpson who ran into the woods after the crash.

