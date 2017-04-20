Murray State's home series against SEMO rescheduled due to threat of severe weather

Due to the possibility of severe weather in Murray, Kentucky this weekend, MSU's home series against Southeast Missouri has been changed.

The Racers and the Redhawks will now begin their three-game set with a doubleheader on Friday, April 21 beginning at 1 p.m. Game three of the series is still scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., weather permitting.

If rain forces Saturday's contest to be moved, the series finale will be played Sunday at 1 p.m., as originally scheduled.

